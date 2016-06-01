BRIEF-Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rdbZQs) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 1 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $61.19 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 30 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
On Tuesday, the Fed allotted $102.63 billion in one-day reverse repos to 47 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate objectives. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Selective Insurance Group, Inc.'s (Selective) operating subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of the release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Selective's ratings reflects the company's strong financial performance and strong capitalization with growth in shareholders' equity. The