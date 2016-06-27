NEW YORK, June 27 The Federal Reserve on Monday
awarded $116.64 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse
repurchase agreements to 45 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25
percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
On Friday, the Fed allotted $87.5 billion in three-day
reverse repos to 38 bidders, including Wall Street dealers,
money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at
an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a
critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money
from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest
rate objectives.
