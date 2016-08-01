NEW YORK Aug 1 The Federal Reserve on Monday awarded $72.91 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 31 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

On Friday, the U.S. central bank allotted $110.52 billion in three-day reverse repos to 60 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang)