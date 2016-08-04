NEW YORK Aug 4 The Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $50.26 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 33 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $68.08 billion in one-day reverse repos to 35 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)