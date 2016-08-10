BRIEF-Bancroft Fund Ltd declares distribution of $0.25/share
* Bancroft Fund Ltd reaffirms its 5 percent minimum distribution policy and declares distribution of $0.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Aug 10 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $80.17 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 39 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
On Tuesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $66.88 billion in one-day reverse repos to 38 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)
* Bancroft Fund Ltd reaffirms its 5 percent minimum distribution policy and declares distribution of $0.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase in distributions effective with the may 2017 distribution