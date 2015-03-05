NEW YORK, March 5 The Federal Reserve on
Thursday awarded $50.0 billion of seven-day term fixed-rate
reverse repurchase agreements to 35 bidders at an interest rate
of 0.06 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its
website.
Forty-three bidders including Wall Street dealers, money
market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies submitted
$74.05 billion in bids with interest rates ranging from 0.05
percent to 0.08 percent.
This was the last of the four test term RRP operations
announced by the Fed in late January.
At the term reverse repo operation a week ago, the U.S.
central bank allotted $50.0 billion in 7-day RRPs to 49 bidders
also at an interest rate of 0.06 percent.
At that operation, 53 bidders submitted $87.68 billion in
bids with interest rates ranging from 0.05 percent to 0.10
percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)