By Alexandra Alper
| WASHINGTON, July 30
Large clearinghouses and
other utilities that serve as plumbing for the U.S. financial
system will face new risk management standards under a rule
finalized by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday.
The rule, which hues closely to a proposal drafted by
regulators last year, will subject payment, clearing and
settlement activities at "systemically important" financial
utilities to the new standards by September 14.
The move comes just weeks after the Financial Stability
Oversight Council, which was set up to monitor risks in the
financial system, tagged the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc,
the Depository Trust Company and six other firms as
"systemically important."
Thanks to the tag, those eight firms will have access to
valuable government backstops in addition to facing tougher
scrutiny from regulators.
The rules were mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, which
aimed to boost oversight and limit risk in the financial system.
The new standards will not apply to firms already registered as
clearing agencies with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
or the Securities Exchange Commission.