Aug 12 Harvey Rosenblum, Dallas Federal Reserve
Bank President Richard Fisher's long-time research chief and
main monetary policy advisor, will step down on September 1, the
Texas-based regional Fed bank said on Monday.
Evan Koenig, currently a vice president and senior policy
adviser at the bank, will take over Rosenblum's role in
preparing Fisher for the Fed's regular policy-setting meetings.
Koenig has a PhD in economics from Harvard University, and
has been at the Dallas Fed since 1988.
U.S. central bank policymakers will next meet Sept. 17-18 in
Washington. Mine Yucel, a senior economist, will be the regional
bank's new research director, the bank said.
Fisher is one of the Fed's most vocal policy hawks, calling
for a quick end to the central bank's bond-buying program and
warning of the potential for too-easy monetary policy to fuel
future inflation.
Unlike many of his colleagues at the Fed, Fisher does not
have a PhD in economics, and relies on his research director to
provide the data and models to put meat on his arguments.
Rosenblum, for example, helps Fisher prepare for meetings in
part with a colorful economic "dashboard" that shows -- with
red, yellow, and green indicator lights -- the pace at which the
U.S. economy is rolling along. In June, the dashboard showed
most indicators in the yellow.
It would be a mistake to view Rosenblum as a key architect
of Fisher's hawkish thinking. He also worked for Dallas Fed's
prior Robert McTeer, who had much more of a "dovish" outlook on
policy and the economy.
But as Fisher's right-hand man at the Fed policy-setting
table -- actually, Rosenblum typically sits behind Fisher, he
has said -- Rosenblum provides crucial backup.
Under Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, whose term expires in
January, Fisher has said repeatedly that his view is weighed as
much as that of any policymaker, voter or not.
The changes to the research department announced Monday "are
especially important as we prepare for and work through next
year when I will be a voter at the Federal Open Market Committee
during a transition period to a new or renewed chairman," Fisher
said in a statement.
Rosenblum, whose 43-year career at the Fed also included
stints in Washington and at the Chicago Fed, joined the Dallas
Fed staff in 1985. He has attended more Fed policy-setting
meetings than any active current participant, Fisher said in a
statement on Monday.
His best-known recent work, with Fisher, has been on a
proposal to end the problem of too-big-to-fail banks by rolling
back government guarantees so that they apply only to the
commercial banking business of mega-banks.