ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, N.Y., April 19 A Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday he would back beginning the process of shedding bond holdings immediately, which is earlier than most U.S. central bankers predict.

"I would actually start the roll-off now," Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said, adding that ideally the central bank does not need to actively manipulate the market yield curve. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)