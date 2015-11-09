PORTSMOUTH, R.I. Nov 9 The "very high" U.S.
dollar gives the Federal Reserve more impetus to raise interest
rates only gradually, after which it will consider when to begin
shrinking its vast portfolio of assets, Boston Fed President
Eric Rosengren said on Monday.
Rosengren, speaking to a business audience, said however the
dollar strength has been a problem for manufacturers looking to
export overseas. Looking ahead to beyond the rates liftoff, he
said today's "very low" longer-term Treasury yields should rise
once the Fed's $4.5 trillion portfolio of bonds begins to
shrink.
