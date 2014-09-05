BOSTON, Sept 5 The U.S. economy is improving and is heading toward full employment, though the journey may be faster or slower than currently forecast, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday.

"I believe we are on the right path," Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren told a bankers' group, in response to a question on whether the country is on a path to full employment.

"Housing not as strong as I was hoping," he added. (Reporting by Richard Valdmanis, writing by Ann Saphir, editing by G Crosse)