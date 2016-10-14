BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
Oct 14 A top Federal Reserve official on Friday endorsed the "very high" odds that financial markets have priced in for a U.S. interest rate hike in December.
"The market seems to think that there's a very high probability of (hiking in) December. We'll see how the economic data actually comes in, but I think that is priced appropriately," Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on CNBC.
Futures traders give about a 60 percent chance of a rate rise in mid- December, and only an 8 percent chance for a move in early November.
Rosengren, a usually dovish official who nonetheless dissented against last month's policy decision to stand pat in favor of a hike, said the Fed "tended to move" at meetings, like December, when Fed Chair Janet Yellen holds a press conference. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks briefly climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to continue into 2018.