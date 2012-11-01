* Policymaker pitches dual thresholds for U.S. unemployment
* Wants bond buys at least until 7.25-pct jobless rate
* Wants near zero rates until unemployment falls to 6.5 pct
* Fed looking to clarify what would prompt tighter policy
By Tim McLaughlin
WELLESLEY, Mass., Nov 1 The Federal Reserve
should buy bonds at least until the U.S. jobless rate falls
below 7.25 percent, a top Fed official said on Thursday,
pitching a plan that includes the first specific target for
ending the central bank's quantitative easing program.
Under the proposal unveiled by Boston Fed President Eric
Rosengren, who is one of 19 Fed policymakers, the U.S. central
bank's large-scale asset purchases would continue as long as
inflation expectations remained subdued and they would not
necessarily stop once the 7.25-percent jobless threshold was
crossed.
The U.S. unemployment rate was 7.8 percent in September. The
government will report the October unemployment rate and
job-growth numbers on Friday.
Wading deeper into the debate over what parameters the
central bank should use for maintaining its ultra-easy monetary
policy, Rosengren said he would like the Fed to keep interest
rates near zero until the jobless rate falls as low as 6.5
percent.
That makes him the fourth Fed policymaker to offer specific
guidelines for when the central bank should finally reverse the
super-accommodative rates policy it has adopted to help the
United States recover from the Great Recession.
The weak U.S. labor market and stumbling economic growth
prompted the Fed in September to launch a third round of
quantitative easing, or QE3, under which it is buying $40
billion worth of bonds per month, with no set end date.
The Fed has said it will buy mortgage debt and possibly
Treasuries until the labor market outlook improves
"substantially" - a term Fed policymakers are now attempting to
define.
Rosengren's take is the most specific yet.
"My own personal assessment is that, as long as inflation
and inflation expectations are expected to remain well-behaved
in the medium term, we should continue to forcefully pursue
asset purchases at least until the national unemployment rate
falls below 7.25 percent and then assess the situation," said
Rosengren, who regains a vote on Fed policy next year.
The policymaker, who is firmly on the Fed's dovish wing,
told a Babson College audience that he thinks of unemployment at
about 7.25 percent as a "threshold," not a "trigger" that would
automatically change policy. At that point, the central bank
should broadly assess growth, inflation, and other economic
measures before deciding on any more bond purchases, he said.
Other Fed policymakers have used only general terms to
describe what they consider the "substantial" improvement in
labor that would halt the bond buying.
Earlier on Thursday, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart
cautioned about relying on a single indicator, such as
unemployment, to determine when to end QE3.
The Fed has now bought some $2.3 trillion in long-term
securities in an unprecedented drive to spur growth and revive
the economy after the worst recession in decades.
PLAN FOR LOW RATES
Rosengren drew an even more dovish line in the sand on the
federal funds rate, which the Fed has kept near zero since late
2008.
At the September meeting in which it launched the open-ended
bond-buying plan, the central bank said it expected to keep
rates ultra low through at least mid-2015, and that it will keep
policy easy for a "considerable time after the economic recovery
strengthens."
U.S. gross domestic product growth rebounded in the third
quarter to a 2 percent annual rate, from the second quarter's
tepid 1.3 percent pace. But the economy needs to grow by more
than a 2.5 percent pace over several quarters to make
substantial headway cutting the jobless rate.
Inflation, meanwhile, has remained stable just below the
Fed's 2 percent target.
"My own personal view is that if inflationary pressures
remain muted, then labor market conditions would need to be more
like 6.5 percent unemployment to warrant the federal funds rate
being lifted off the zero bound," Rosengren said.
According to the minutes of the last two policy meetings,
the Fed appears to be moving closer to setting formal markers,
such as inflation and unemployment, that would cause it to
reverse the aggressive efforts to boost the U.S. economy.
In recent months, the presidents of three other regional Fed
banks have touted their own plans for raising interest rates,
citing both unemployment and inflation thresholds.
The Minneapolis Fed's Narayana Kocherlakota said he would
tolerate inflation as high as 2.25 percent until the jobless
rate is 5.5 percent. John Williams of the San Francisco Fed says
he is OK with 2.5 percent inflation and fingered unemployment
"somewhat below" 7 percent.
The Chicago Fed's Charles Evans - the first to pitch such a
plan - also targets 7 percent joblessness and would allow
inflation to rise as much as 3 percent.
Rosengren did not specify an inflation threshold. But he
said: "I would suggest that attempting to hold actual inflation
in lockstep with our 2 percent target over short timeframes is
probably not realistic."
October's jobs report is expected to show non-farm employers
added 125,000 jobs last month - not enough to prevent the
jobless rate from edging a bit higher. U.S. unemployment was as
high as 10 percent in 2009.