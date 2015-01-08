Jan 8 The Federal Reserve can likely be patient
not only on the timing of the first interest rate hike but on
the series of subsequent hikes, a top Fed official said on
Thursday, adding he doesn't expect the coming policy tightening
to appreciably slow the U.S. economy.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, speaking in Wisconsin,
did not estimate when the U.S. central bank would raise rates
for the first time in nearly a decade. But he said that 10-year
U.S. Treasuries, which are yielding about 2 percent, were "quite
low" given the Fed aims to hit a 2 percent inflation goal.
Inflation is currently about 1.5 percent according to the
Fed's preferred measure, a level Rosengren, a dovish Fed
official, said was "well below" target.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)