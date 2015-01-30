Jan 30 Attacks on electronic payment systems are
a serious financial stability concern that requires public
investment, and that the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central
banks should move to thwart, a top Fed official said on Friday.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren did not comment on
monetary policy or the economy in a speech to the Basel
committee on banking supervision. Instead, he warned that
central banks must be more proactive to protect the "many
potential points of failure" in the complex landscape of
payments.
Americans and U.S. retailers can choose from an array of
options, from credit and debit cards to newer services like
PayPal and Google Wallet, to make and receive payment for goods
and services. Whether to steal or disrupt, hackers can take
advantage of vulnerabilities in accounts of the customer, the
merchant, the third-party provider, or the bank.
An attack "that renders consumers and businesses unable to
transact business could be extremely disruptive and could
possibly cripple an economy," Rosengren said in prepared
remarks.
"The adoption of a national defense grade security level,
rather than a commercial grade security level, would mean a much
more resilient, albeit expensive, payment system," he said.
Massive security breaches involving retailers such as Target
Corp and Home Depot last year have raised
awareness of the need to make payments safer. Earlier this week,
the Fed launched a bid to work with banks and others in finance
to improve the speed and safety of payments systems.
Rosengren, who typically does not comment on cyber security
but whose Fed bank ran a test on sharing cyber-threat
information, called the overall effort a "national priority."
Payments breaches, he said, "contribute to the erosion of
confidence in payment mechanisms and ultimately increase overall
transaction costs."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Diane Craft)