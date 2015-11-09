PORTSMOUTH, Rhode Island, Nov 9 - Another Federal Reserve official pointed to December as an appropriate time to raise U.S. interest rates, as Eric Rosengren said on Monday there has been "real improvement" in the economy of late with the October jobs report delivering "very good news."

The confident speech by Rosengren, the dovish president of the Boston Fed, amplified the drum beat of U.S. central bankers including Fed Chair Janet Yellen preparing the world for the first U.S. policy tightening in nearly a decade.

Rosengren, one of the strongest supporters of policy accommodation since the financial crisis, said it was now reasonable to ask whether the current level of near-zero rates was necessary given he expects the economy to continue expanding at above its potential rate of around 2 percent.

"I would highlight that the data received recently have been positive, reflecting real improvement for the economy," he said in prepared remarks to the Newport County Chamber of Commerce.

A month ago Rosengren had said the Fed should begin a gradual policy tightening before year end. He appeared to reinforce that on Monday, noting that the worst of the central bank's concerns from September of an overseas slowdown and market turmoil have not panned out.

He noted that at its policy meeting less than two weeks ago, the Fed specifically pointed to a Dec. 15-16 meeting as a possible date for action. "I would highlight that the data received recently have been positive, reflecting real improvement for the economy," he said.

"If we see continued gradual improvement in the U.S. economy, it will be appropriate to gradually increase short-term rates," added Rosengren, who has a vote on policy next year. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)