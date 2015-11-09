(Adds comments, context)
By Jonathan Spicer
PORTSMOUTH, R.I., Nov 9 - Another Federal Reserve official
pointed to December as an appropriate time to begin raising U.S.
interest rates, as Eric Rosengren said on Monday there has been
"real improvement" in the economy of late with the October jobs
report delivering "very good news."
The confident speech by Rosengren, the dovish president of
the Boston Fed, amplified the drum beat in recent days of U.S.
central bankers including Fed Chair Janet Yellen preparing the
world for the first U.S. policy tightening in nearly a decade.
Rosengren, one of the strongest supporters of policy
accommodation since the financial crisis, said it was now
reasonable to ask whether the current level of near-zero rates
was necessary given he expects the economy to continue expanding
at above its potential rate of around 2 percent.
"If we see continued gradual improvement in the U.S.
economy, it will be appropriate to gradually increase short-term
rates," he told the Newport County Chamber of Commerce, noting
it was "possible" to move next month.
A month ago Rosengren had said the Fed should begin a
gradual policy tightening before year end. He appeared to
reinforce that notion on Monday, saying that the worst of the
central bank's concerns from September of an overseas slowdown
and market turmoil have not panned out.
He noted that at its policy meeting less than two weeks ago,
the Fed specifically pointed to a Dec. 15-16 meeting as a
possible date for action. "I would highlight that the data
received recently have been positive, reflecting real
improvement for the economy," he said.
Next month "could be an appropriate time for raising rates,
as long as the economy continues to improve as expected," added
Rosengren, who has a vote on policy next year.
Investors globally have increased the odds of a December
rate hike after comments last week by Yellen and other Fed
policymakers, and especially after a report on Friday showed
very strong jobs and wages growth, with unemployment dipping to
5 percent.
Rosengren cautioned that once rates are raised the Fed
should proceed cautiously in order to observe how effective some
new and lightly tested policy tools are, and to see how the
policy affects the real economy.
But he said domestic demand should help offset strength in
the dollar and weakness among U.S. trading partners, two factors
that have kept inflation below the Fed's 2 percent target.
Notably, he also said the Fed's policy accommodation could
prompt investors to take on too much risk. He said a "search for
yield" may be seen in the commercial real estate market that has
"grown quite rapidly."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)