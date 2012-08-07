WASHINGTON Aug 7 A top Federal Reserve official
said on Tuesday the Federal Reserve should launch another bond
buying program of whatever size and duration is necessary to get
the economy back on its feet, signaling support from some U.S.
policymakers for aggressive steps to boost the flagging
recovery.
Boston Fed Bank President Eric Rosengren said in interviews
with the New York Times and CNBC that the Fed should start
buying Treasury and mortgage-backed securities and continue
doing so until the economy was back to full strength.
"You continue to do it until it's clear that you're no
longer treading water," Mr. Rosengren told the New York Times.
"You continue to do it until you have documented evidence that
you're getting growth in income and the unemployment rate
consistent with your economic goals."
Rosengren is not a voter on the Fed's policy-setting Federal
Open Market Committee and is considered to be among the most
outspoken "doves" who favor an activist approach to stimulating
growth and bringing down the high unemployment rate.
His suggestion that the Fed not place an upper limit to its
bond buying represents a new line of thinking in the many
unorthodox steps the central bank has taken since it exhausted
its conventional tool, control over short term interest rates.
The Fed cut the benchmark federal funds rate to near zero in
December 2008.
Since then the U.S. central bank has launched two rounds of
bond buying, referred to as quantitative easing, worth $2.3
trillion in all. When buying bonds, the Fed has always said how
much it planned to buy and over what period.
The Fed at its most recent meeting that ended last week took
no new action to stimulate growth despite a flagging recovery
but said it stands ready to ease financial conditions if
necessary.
Despite improved U.S. hiring last month, most Wall Street
economists still expect the Fed to launch another round of
monetary stimulus this year, with the majority expecting it to
act as soon as September.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is due to speak at a town hall
meeting on financial literacy later on Tuesday. Many analysts
expect Bernanke to use a speech at the Fed's annual Jackson Hole
conference later this month to lay out the next steps for
policy.
Rosengren said the economy is only treading water, and he
did not expect it to gain strength in the second half of the
year.
Other Fed officials have expressed concern that expanding
the already bloated balance sheet further could risk triggering
inflation when growth accelerates. However, Rosengren said he
not seen inflationary pressures from the two previous massive
bond purchase programs of the Fed, known as quantitative easing.
Skeptics have also questioned whether further bond purchases
could do much to help the economy. Rosengren expressed
confidence the approach would reap benefits.
"There are a number of areas where quantitative easing can
help," he said. "One, it does push up asset prices. ... A second
area is the housing market," he added.
Stock market gains that have followed Fed quantitative
easing announcements have increased consumption, he said. Recent
improvements in the housing market are in part a reflection of
the Fed's aggressive efforts to pull down longer-term interest
rates, he added.