PHILADELPHIA Jan 4 A dovish U.S. central banker
on Saturday again urged the Federal Reserve to be patient as it
trims its support for the economy, in part because it risks
permanent damage to the labor market.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren dissented against the
central bank's landmark decision last month to reduce its
bond-buying program by $10 billion to $75 billion in purchases
per month. In a speech here, he repeated it was a mistake
because unemployment remains too high and inflation too low.
"Policymakers have the opportunity to be patient in removing
accommodation, speeding up the process of achieving both
elements of the Fed's dual mandate" of maximum sustainable
employment and inflation of around 2 percent, he said.
U.S. unemployment has dropped from a post-recession high of
10 percent in 2009 to 7.0 percent in November, while inflation
remains close to 1 percent.
Rosengren does not vote on policy this year under the Fed's
rotating system.
On Dec. 18, the Fed cited a stronger job market and economic
growth as it cut the quantitative easing program, or QE,
amounting to the beginning of the end of the largest monetary
policy experiment ever.
But Rosengren, who had earlier told Reuters he preferred to
wait until March to cut QE, said on Saturday the risks of
continuing the bond-buying at the previous $85-billion pace seem
small relative to the risks of a permanent rise in the number of
Americans who are out of work.
"The failure of monetary and fiscal policy to generate a
more rapid recovery risks creating a long-term structural
unemployment problem out of a severe cyclical downturn. This
concern also underlies my dissent," he said at a meeting of the
American Economic Association.
While unemployment is at a five-year low, the proportion of
those who have been unemployed for more than six months remains
high, at almost 40 percent of those out of work.
"Long-term unemployment has significant negative effects for
individuals (and) the economy - for example through the atrophy
of skills," Rosengren added.