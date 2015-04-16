LONDON, April 16 The U.S labor market needs to
strengthen further and inflation needs to show signs of heading
back up to 2 percent before the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates, a top Fed official reminded a London audience on
Thursday.
The Fed in March set for itself exactly those two conditions
for raising rates in what will be its first round of monetary
tightening in more than a decade.
By sizing those goals up against the "mixed" labor data
since then and a "stubbornly" low rate of inflation, Boston
Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren made it clear that he
views the timing of a first rate hike as hardly imminent.
"Incoming data would need to improve to fully satisfy the
Committee's two conditions for starting to raise rates,"
Rosengren said. "I do not think that either condition has been
met."
Rosengren, who does not have a vote on the Fed's
policy-setting committee this year, is one of the U.S. central
bank's most dovish officials. He did not say in his remarks at
Chatham House in London exactly when he expects a rate hike
would be appropriate.
Unemployment, currently at 5.5 percent, is still above the 5
percent rate he views as consistent with full employment.
Rosengren also indicated that he would support gradual rate
hikes, saying increases may not need to be as steep as in the
past because of what most Fed officials perceive to be a decline
in the "normal" short-term borrowing rate for a healthy economy.
"If the longer-run federal funds rate has declined, rates do
not need to rise as much to return to 'normalized' interest
rates," he said, pointing out that Fed officials now estimate
the longer-run fed funds rate at between 3.5 percent and 3.75
percent, lower than the pre-crisis norm.
Rosengren also said that given such lower normal long-run
interest rates, central banks in developed countries may have
set their inflation targets too low, making them more vulnerable
to repeated bouts of near-zero interest rates. The Fed, which
has kept rates near zero since December 2008, has an inflation
target of 2 percent, as do several other major central banks.
Rosengren also weighed in on a debate in the U.S over
monetary policy rules, which he said can be helpful as
benchmarks, though following them rigidly would be misguided.
