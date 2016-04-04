(Adds context, economist comment)

By Jim Finkle

BOSTON, April 4 A usually cautious Federal Reserve official delivered a surprisingly confident message on Monday, saying the Fed will likely raise interest rates before markets currently expect given economic risks have faded.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said market volatility and the threat of spillovers to the U.S. economy from an overseas slowdown have declined. So, he said, it was "surprising" that U.S. interest rate futures markets currently imply one or zero rate hikes this year, a prediction he said could prove "too pessimistic."

The central bank raised rates for the first time in a decade in December but stood pat at a March policy meeting due to risks from abroad and early-year market volatility. After a cautious speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen last week, fed fund futures markets expect the next move to come in September.

"Risks seem to be abating that problems from abroad would be severe enough to disrupt the U.S. recovery," said Rosengren, a voter on policy this year under a rotation.

"The U.S. has weathered foreign shocks quite well ... and I believe it will likely be appropriate to resume the path of gradual tightening sooner than is implied by financial-market futures," as long as the recovery continues, he said.

The comments from Rosengren, who is among the most dovish members of the central bank, aligned more with the message from hawkish and centrist Fed presidents who in recent weeks have suggested another rate hike is coming possibly in June.

"This illustrates that the center of gravity among regional Fed presidents is shifting to the hawkish side," said Standard Chartered economist Thomas Costerg.

"There is growing uneasiness to keep rates that low and also much less sensitivity to the global headwinds," he said. "It will be interesting to see how long Yellen can continue to dig in her dovish heels."

In what some investors see as a growing internal split, Yellen on Thursday pushed back on her less influential colleagues with a warning that the Fed should proceed only cautiously on rate hikes.

Rosengren, addressing a Boston Fed conference on cyber security, did not mention the recent heist of $81 million from the Bangladesh central bank's account at the New York Fed.

In prepared remarks, he said "the ever-changing nature of the risk" means "cyber defense is an area where continued vigilance and continuous improvement are required" by both private banks and the Fed itself. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Chizu Nomiyama)