WASHINGTON May 22 Conditions for a rate
increase by the Federal Reserve are "on the verge of broadly
being met," Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve
Bank of Boston, told the Financial Times.
According to an article on Sunday, Rosengren told the FT he
was getting ready to back tighter monetary policy as economic
and financial indicators had become more positive.
"I want to be sensitive to how the data comes in, but I
would say that most of the conditions that were laid out in the
minutes, as of right now, seem to be ... on the verge of
broadly being met," said Rosengren, a voter this year on the
Fed's policy-making Federal Open Market Committee.
Minutes of the Fed's April meeting released last week showed
Fed officials believed the U.S. economy could be ready for
another interest rate increase in June.
The Fed raised its benchmark rate from near zero in December
but has refrained from hiking again on concerns over sluggish
U.S. growth in the first quarter and headwinds posed by a
weakening global economy.
Financial markets, which had been ratcheting down
expectations for further tightening this year, quickly raised
bets on a June increase after the minutes were released.
In deciding whether to raise rates, the Fed looks for
improvement in the economy, further strengthening of the jobs
market and evidence that inflation is moving toward its 2
percent target.
Rosengren told the FT the central bank had set a "relatively
low threshold" for improvement on the growth front given that
first-quarter growth was estimated at a modest 0.5 percent
annualized rate. He also said the United States was making
progress on inflation, and noted that global headwinds were
becoming less of a problem.
"Because we are closer to full employment and because we are
closer to our inflation target I am more confident now that a
more normalized situation makes sense," he said.
Rosengren said that Britain's referendum on its EU
membership, which takes place just a week after the Fed's June
14-15 meeting, should not stand in the way of U.S. monetary
policy changes unless it triggers significant market
instability.
"Votes by themselves shouldn't be a reason for altering
monetary policy," he said. "If we were experiencing significant
changes in financial conditions that made us significantly alter
the outlook going forward, that would be something that we
should take into account."
(Reporting by Andrea Ricci; Editing by Peter Cooney)