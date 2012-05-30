WORCESTER, Mass. May 30 The U.S. Federal
Reserve should move to boost weak economic growth and trim
overly high unemployment by pushing down borrowing costs still
further, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.
"I believe further monetary policy accommodation is both
appropriate and necessary," Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren
said in remarks prepared for delivery to a meeting of the
Worcester Regional Research Bureau.
And if Europe's debt crisis worsens or U.S. lawmakers fail
to reach a budget agreement and send the domestic economy over a
"fiscal cliff," Rosengren warned, "more aggressive actions would
certainly be warranted."
Rosengren's full-throated call for more monetary easing puts
him at odds with most of his colleagues, with just one other top
Fed official, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, calling
publicly for more policy easing in recent months.
The Fed has kept interest rates near zero since December
2008, and the central bank projects it will need to keep them
there until late 2014 to nurse the weak recovery.
But after buying $2.3 trillion in long-term securities to
push borrowing costs down after the financial crisis, Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke and several other influential Fed
policymakers have more recently expressed support for further
bond buying only if the economy worsens appreciably.
Still others, including Minneapolis Fed President Narayana
Kocherlakota, want the Fed to begin raising rates again as early
as this year.
Rosengren's aggressively dovish stance emerges from an
economic outlook that is markedly more gloomy than many of his
colleagues.
The Boston Fed president on Wednesday forecast economic
growth of 2.3 percent this year, slower than the majority of his
policy-making colleagues, who in April saw growth of 2.4 percent
to 2.9 percent.
He expects 1.7 percent inflation, lower than any of his
colleagues' forecasts in April.
And Rosengren's view that unemployment will still be at 8.1
percent in the fourth quarter likewise puts him on the
pessimistic end of the scale.
"Given my expectations of only modest growth, no improvement
in the unemployment rate, an inflation forecast below 2 percent,
and significant downside risks to the forecast, I believe
monetary policy should remain accommodative at this time and
indeed that we should be looking for ways that monetary policy
can foster more rapid growth, to bring down the unemployment
rate more quickly," he said.
Rosengren, who rotates next year into a voting spot on the
Fed's policy-setting panel, made clear that his call for more
monetary easing is aimed at keeping high unemployment from
becoming engrained in the economy.
Some Fed officials have suggested the lofty jobless rate is
driven largely by structural factors like mismatch between
employer needs and employee skills, limiting the impact of any
potential monetary easing.
Rosengren took square aim at that view, arguing that the
bulk of the problem is not structural, but lack of demand, and
therefore can be helped by monetary policy.
"Furthermore, my desire to stimulate more growth now is
partly to prevent the structural problem from becoming more
severe because the economy did not re-employ workers more
quickly," Rosengren said.
Rosengren said his forecasts are contingent on Europe
muddling through its debt crisis and U.S. lawmakers avoiding the
so-called fiscal cliff -- a raft of tax hikes and spending cuts
set to kick in at the start of 2013 -- that could otherwise send
the United States back into recession.
But even absent such events, there is scope for the Fed to
do more, he said.
"The U.S., like many other countries, needs to facilitate a
more rapid recovery, and monetary policy is one important tool
with the potential still for encouraging faster growth,"
Rosengren said.