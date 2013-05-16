MILAN May 16 Highly accommodative monetary policies are still needed despite a stronger U.S. economy and some improvement in the country's labor market, a top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.

In a subtle departure from past speeches, Eric Rosengren, president of the Boston Federal Reserve Bank, who is considered among the U.S. central bank's doves, did not specify what level of monetary easing was appropriate.

Still, Rosengren, a voter on Fed policy this year, stressed that tighter U.S. fiscal policies will weigh on inflation and put upward pressure on the unemployment rate, which he said remained too high at 7.5 percent.

"It seems to me that highly accommodative monetary policy is currently appropriate," he said in prepared remarks for delivery to a conference in Italy hosted by the Global Interdependence Center.

Frustrated with the slow and erratic U.S. recovery from recession, the Fed in September launched its third round of quantitative easing, or QE3. Officials decided this month to continue buying $85 billion in bonds per month and reiterated a pledge to keep interest rates near zero until the jobless rate falls to 6.5 percent or so.

With economic data mixed but generally improving, investors are anxiously trying to predict when the central bank will trim and then stop QE3, which has boosted bond and stock markets.

"The U.S. economy has continued to gradually improve. Labor markets have also slowly improved," Rosengren said. "The progress has been in part the result of the accommodative monetary policy."

While the jobless rate has drifted lower since QE3 was launched, Rosengren warned that much of that decline is due to Americans giving up the search for work.

He also cautioned that the longer U.S. inflation remains near 1 percent and below the Fed's 2 percent target, the greater the risk that a "negative shock" to the economy could dampen inflation expectations and boost real interest rates, making it more expensive for Americans to borrow.

Rosengren did not mention the specific level of asset purchases and did not talk about adjusting the $85-billion pace.

In a speech on April 12, he said there was "strong rationale for continuing our highly accommodative monetary policy."

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and other officials have highlighted this year's sharp U.S. government spending cuts and higher taxes as a main reason to keep buying bonds to support the economy, which grew at a decent 2.5 percent annualized rate in the first quarter.

"Contrary to the notion that policy has not succeeded," Rosengren said, "I would actually say that monetary policy has been quite effective in offsetting the contractionary effects of recent fiscal policies."

The Fed's next policy-setting meeting is set for June 18-19.