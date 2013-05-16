MILAN May 16 Highly accommodative monetary
policies are still needed despite a stronger U.S. economy and
some improvement in the country's labor market, a top Federal
Reserve official said on Thursday.
In a subtle departure from past speeches, Eric Rosengren,
president of the Boston Federal Reserve Bank, who is considered
among the U.S. central bank's doves, did not specify what level
of monetary easing was appropriate.
Still, Rosengren, a voter on Fed policy this year, stressed
that tighter U.S. fiscal policies will weigh on inflation and
put upward pressure on the unemployment rate, which he said
remained too high at 7.5 percent.
"It seems to me that highly accommodative monetary policy is
currently appropriate," he said in prepared remarks for delivery
to a conference in Italy hosted by the Global Interdependence
Center.
Frustrated with the slow and erratic U.S. recovery from
recession, the Fed in September launched its third round of
quantitative easing, or QE3. Officials decided this month to
continue buying $85 billion in bonds per month and reiterated a
pledge to keep interest rates near zero until the jobless rate
falls to 6.5 percent or so.
With economic data mixed but generally improving, investors
are anxiously trying to predict when the central bank will trim
and then stop QE3, which has boosted bond and stock markets.
"The U.S. economy has continued to gradually improve. Labor
markets have also slowly improved," Rosengren said. "The
progress has been in part the result of the accommodative
monetary policy."
While the jobless rate has drifted lower since QE3 was
launched, Rosengren warned that much of that decline is due to
Americans giving up the search for work.
He also cautioned that the longer U.S. inflation remains
near 1 percent and below the Fed's 2 percent target, the greater
the risk that a "negative shock" to the economy could dampen
inflation expectations and boost real interest rates, making it
more expensive for Americans to borrow.
Rosengren did not mention the specific level of asset
purchases and did not talk about adjusting the $85-billion pace.
In a speech on April 12, he said there was "strong rationale
for continuing our highly accommodative monetary policy."
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and other officials have
highlighted this year's sharp U.S. government spending cuts and
higher taxes as a main reason to keep buying bonds to support
the economy, which grew at a decent 2.5 percent annualized rate
in the first quarter.
"Contrary to the notion that policy has not succeeded,"
Rosengren said, "I would actually say that monetary policy has
been quite effective in offsetting the contractionary effects of
recent fiscal policies."
The Fed's next policy-setting meeting is set for June 18-19.