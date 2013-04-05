April 5 A "scarring" of the U.S. labor market
calls for the Federal Reserve to continue buying bonds through
this year, and even more aggressive policies may be warranted if
unemployment remains persistently high, a top Fed official said
on Friday.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, a dovish voter on the
Fed's monetary policy committee this year, in a speech
highlighted the pain high rates of joblessness can cause for
less-educated Americans looking for work in the wake of
recession.
Spells of unemployment can have "a lasting impact long after
the economy recovers," he said in prepared remarks to an early
childhood forum in Boston.
"If spells of unemployment have a persistent impact on
income, wealth and home ownership, then a more aggressive
response to persistently high unemployment rates is warranted."
Rosengren continued: "More rapid economic growth is likely
to not only reduce the unemployment rate, but also reduce some
of the collateral damage the economy may otherwise face from the
spells of long-duration unemployment.
"Continued accommodative policy, such as continuing our
asset purchase program through this year, is an appropriate
response to labor market scarring," he said.
The Fed is currently buying $85 billion in longer-term asset
per month to spur investment, hiring and broader economic
growth.