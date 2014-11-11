CORRECTED-TREASURIES-Prices fall as French election outcome eases uncertainty

(Changes 10-year note price direction to down from up in paragraph 7, and 30-year bond price direction to down from up in paragraph 9) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, April 24 U.S. Treasury prices fell on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory in the first round of France's presidential race meant the country would stay in the European Union and preserve the euro, fueling a selloff of safe-haven assets. Overall yields, which move inversely to prices, ros