July 10 The Federal Reserve might hike U.S.
interest rates later this year as long as inflation firms and
Greece and other international wildcards do not get in the way,
a top Fed official said on Friday.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, a dovish U.S. central
banker, said negotiations over Greek debt and a slowing Chinese
economy were among the possible disruptions that could delay the
beginning of tighter U.S. monetary policy.
Questions remain over inflation, the U.S. dollar, and energy
prices, so for now the central bank continues to await data that
confirms its belief that the U.S. economy will continue to
improve, he said.
"Were the U.S. economy to unfold as I and other policymakers
expected in our June forecasts, beginning the policy
normalization process later this year might be appropriate,"
said Rosengren, who does not have a vote on the Fed's policy
committee this year.
He warned that the Fed's inflation and job market forecasts
are subject to "considerable uncertainty," and acknowledged that
he downgraded his assessment of full U.S. employment to 5
percent from 5.25 percent, a sign of patience in hiking rates.
"The emergence in recent weeks of questions about whether
Greece and its creditors can reach a viable agreement
complicates projections about how economic conditions are likely
to unfold over the course of the summer and beyond," said
Rosengren.
