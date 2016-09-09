QUINCY, Mass., Sept 9 The Federal Reserve, long
hesitant to raise U.S. interest rates, increasingly faces risks
if it waits too much longer so a gradual policy tightening is
likely appropriate, a top Fed official said on Friday.
In another sign that a U.S. rate hike is approaching, Boston
Fed President Eric Rosengren said "risks to the forecast are
becoming increasingly two-sided." That means that while a
slowdown overseas remains a concern, the U.S. economy has proven
resilient and could even overheat if Fed policy remains
unchanged for too much longer, he said.
Rosengren, an historically dovish Fed policymaker who has
become more confident about hiking rates this year, cited
Britain's vote to leave the European Union as an example of U.S.
resistance to shocks from abroad. "There are also longer-term
risks from significantly overshooting the U.S. economy's
growth," he said.
"If we want to ensure that we remain at full employment,
gradual tightening is likely to be appropriate," said Rosengren,
a voter on the Fed's policy committee this year.
"A reasonable case can be made for continuing to pursue a
gradual normalization of monetary policy," he added in prepared
remarks to the South Shore Chamber of Commerce in Quincy,
Massachusetts.
The Fed lifted rates from near zero last December - the
first rate hike in nearly a decade - but has since stood pat
given an economic slump at home and volatile markets overseas.
While investors and economists see a slight chance of a hike at
a Fed policy meeting in two weeks, a move in December is seen as
more likely.
Rosengren did not mention whether he expects a rate hike
before year end, yet the message appeared to fall in line with
that of Fed Chair Janet Yellen who said last month that the case
was "strengthening" to raise rates.
The "modest" wage pressures so far this year mean the labor
market is tightening and could well exceed "full employment"
next year, Rosengren said. For the rest of this year, U.S. GDP
growth will likely rebound and run above a 2-percent rate over
the next two quarters, he added.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Writing by Jonathan Spicer;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)