European shares get tech support, Hexagon soars on M&A talk
LONDON, June 14 Recovering technology stocks gave European shares another leg up on Wednesday, while deal chatter sent Sweden's Hexagon soaring to a record high.
BOSTON Nov 16 Europe has the financial capacity to deal with developing issues in countries like Italy and Greece, but needs to show the political will, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said.
Answering questions after a speech, Rosengren would not respond directly to a suggestion that the Fed might buy Italian debt.
"This is a European problem that should be addressed by European authorities," he said.
If there were a fresh European debt crisis the Fed would be prepared for more coordinated activity with the European Central Bank, but "I'm not predicting a crisis," he said.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny)
LONDON, June 14 Recovering technology stocks gave European shares another leg up on Wednesday, while deal chatter sent Sweden's Hexagon soaring to a record high.
SEOUL, June 14 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0730 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 14 *32.9 -132.8 52.9 ^June 13 -78.7 162.5 -121.9 June 12 -146.2 -407.8 498.8 June 9