BOSTON Nov 16 Europe has the financial capacity to deal with developing issues in countries like Italy and Greece, but needs to show the political will, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said.

Answering questions after a speech, Rosengren would not respond directly to a suggestion that the Fed might buy Italian debt.

"This is a European problem that should be addressed by European authorities," he said.

If there were a fresh European debt crisis the Fed would be prepared for more coordinated activity with the European Central Bank, but "I'm not predicting a crisis," he said.

(Reporting by Ros Krasny)