PORTLAND, Maine Nov 15 The Federal Reserve
would hike interest rates more aggressively than planned if the
newly elected U.S. government significantly stimulates the
economy, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Tuesday.
"If we end up with a much more accommodative fiscal policy
... then we shouldn't have as much accommodation on monetary
policy," he told a business audience in Portland, Maine. "The
implication is that we would be tightening more quickly if we
have much more stimulative fiscal policy."
Rosengren, who supports a rate hike in December, added that
infrastructure spending would be wise "if you have a
high-returning project."
