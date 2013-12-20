* U.S. economic outlook has brightened but need more data
By Ann Saphir
Dec 20 The U.S. central bank may have jumped the
gun in deciding to reduce its bond-buying stimulus given
too-high unemployment and too-low inflation, a top Federal
Reserve official who opposed the move said on Friday.
In comments posted on his website less than 48 hours after
he cast his lone dissent against the decision, Boston Federal
Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said he expects the U.S.
economy to continue to strengthen and for growth to be close to
3 percent next year.
But, he said, "I do not yet have sufficient confidence in
this outlook to risk the removal of any monetary accommodation
at this time."
With the jury still out on the sustainability of the
recovery, he said, "My decision to cast a dissenting vote was
focused on counseling patience in removing monetary
accommodation."
The Fed on Wednesday began dialing down an unprecedented era
of easy money, saying the U.S. economy was finally strong enough
for it to start to trim the pace of its monthly asset purchases,
by $10 billion to $75 billion.
The program, aimed at boosting hiring and growth, is the
third such effort since the financial crisis that have
cumulatively swollen the Fed's balance sheet to nearly $4
trillion.
Nearly all economists polled by Reuters now expect the Fed
to continue to pare its bond-buying throughout 2014, until it is
completely wound down before the start of 2015.
But Rosengren, long one of the Fed's most dovish officials,
expressed discomfort with what he called a "premature" start to
the wind-down.
"I would prefer to wait until the economic improvement that
I am forecasting is clearly evident in the data before reducing
the size of the asset-purchase program," Rosengren said. "In my
view, a highly accommodative policy remains both necessary and
appropriate."
Rosengren's comments came as Janet Yellen, an unwavering
advocate of the Fed's aggressive steps to boost the U.S.
economy, clinched a key procedural vote in the Senate that
clears the way for her to take the reins from Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke when his term ends early next year. [ID: nL2N0JZ0S3]
In language that Yellen helped craft, the Fed this week
tempered its decision to reduce bond-buying with assurances that
borrowing costs would stay low even longer than previously
promised.
The Fed has held overnight interest rates near zero since
late 2008, and on Wednesday said they would stay there "well
past the time" that the jobless rate falls below 6.5 percent,
especially if inflation expectations remain below the Fed's
2-percent target
Rosengren said Friday he strongly supports the new forward
guidance on low rates.
Rosengren last dissented in 2007, arguing at the Fed's final
meeting of that year that the central bank should cut rates more
aggressively than the quarter of a percentage point it
ultimately did.
The following year the U.S. economy entered its worst
recession in decades, and from which it is still struggling to
recover.
U.S. unemployment registered 7 percent in November, down
from the 10-percent high in the recession, but still above the
5.2 percent to 6 percent that Fed officials see as a level the
economy can sustain without sparking inflation.
Inflation has lingered well below target for much of the
recovery.
Though stronger growth should move it back up next year,
Rosengren said Friday, the turnaround is not yet evident in the
data.
"Given the remaining shortfalls from our targets, I think
patience remains appropriate at this time."