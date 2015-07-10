July 10 The evidence of U.S. wage growth has
been underwhelming, a top Federal Reserve policymaker said on
Friday, adding he expects measurements to pick up and give the
central bank confidence that inflation will rise to a 2-percent
goal.
"Wages have not been growing particularly rapidly," said
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren. "We would expect that wages
would pick up (and we're) seeing some evidence in ... the
employment cost index ... and average hourly earnings."
"If you start ... seeing wages and compensation start to go
up, that's a sign that you might have more confidence that we
might start to hit our inflation target," he added at an event
hosted by the Global Interdependence Center, in Victor, Idaho.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)