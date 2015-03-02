WASHINGTON, March 2 The Federal Reserve Bank of
New York on Monday announced the dates of its March offerings of
reverse repurchase agreements, part of the bank's preparations
for managing an increase in interest rates expected later this
year.
The bank will offer $50 billion in one-week repurchase
agreements on Thursday, March 5. On Thursday, March 19, the bank
will offer $75 billion in two-week agreements, and on Thursday,
March 30 it will offer $125 billion in one-week agreements.
The operations will be held between 9:30 a.m. EST and 10
a.m.
Reverse repurchase agreements are part of the Fed's strategy
for normalizing interest rates at a time when the market for
Federal Funds has dwindled. Along with major banks, a broad set
of counterparties, including government sponsored enterprises
and money market funds, are eligible to bid on the agreements as
part of an effort to broaden the Fed's reach when it decides
rates need to rise.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider. Editing by Andre Grenon)