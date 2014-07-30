Japanese PM Abe says North Korean missile launch a grave threat to Japan
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, July 30 The U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee narrowly approved a bill on Wednesday that would require the Federal Reserve to follow a specific rule when implementing monetary policy.
The prospects for the legislation, which is opposed by the Fed - the U.S. central bank - to become law this year are slim. Even if it were approved by the Republican-led House, there is no sign the Democrat-controlled Senate would take it up. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by James Dalgleish)
April 28 A top U.S. financial regulator said on Friday that it closed the banking unit of First NBC Bank Holding Co, three days after the lender reported accounting issues dating back to at least 2015.