WASHINGTON, July 30 The U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee narrowly approved a bill on Wednesday that would require the Federal Reserve to follow a specific rule when implementing monetary policy.

The prospects for the legislation, which is opposed by the Fed - the U.S. central bank - to become law this year are slim. Even if it were approved by the Republican-led House, there is no sign the Democrat-controlled Senate would take it up. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by James Dalgleish)