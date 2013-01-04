NEW YORK Jan 4 Brian Sack, the former head of
the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's open market operations
who for the last six months served as a senior policy adviser,
is to resign effective Jan. 18.
In the latest twist in Sack's tenure at the U.S. central
bank, the New York Fed said late on Friday that Sack had
announced his intention to resign. It was the second such notice
in less than a year.
In April 2012 it was announced that Sack would resign his
position overseeing the U.S. central bank's market-based
monetary policy actions - including its quantitative easing
programs - which he had held since 2009.
But on what was to be his last day on the job, June 29, the
New York Fed said Sack had withdrawn his resignation and would
instead stay on in a new position as adviser to New York Fed
President William Dudley.
Seen as a rising star at the Fed, Sack helped it steer
through the fallout from the financial crisis and tepid U.S.
recovery from recession.
Through a New York Fed spokesman, Sack declined to comment.
The New York Fed's markets group deals directly with Wall
Street and foreign central banks, carrying out Fed actions in
the open market. Simon Potter, formerly an internal director of
economic research, now heads that group.