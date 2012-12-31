UPDATE 1-KKR closes new Asia fund at record $9.3 bln, seeks bigger deals
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March
NEW YORK Dec 31 The Federal Reserve plans to buy about $45 billion of longer-dated Treasuries in 18 operations through January as part of its latest economic stimulus efforts, the New York Fed said on Monday on its website.
The Treasuries purchase program kicks in following the expiry this month of the central bank's "Operation Twist" program, under which it sold shorter-dated Treasuries and used the proceeds to buy longer-dated debt in an effort to lower long-term borrowing costs like those on mortgages.
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March
TOKYO, June 2 Japanese government bond prices fell on Friday as Tokyo stocks rose to a near two-year high and diminished the appeal of safe-haven debt.