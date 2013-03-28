China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
NEW YORK, March 28 The Federal Reserve plans to buy about $45 billion of longer-dated Treasuries in 18 operations through April as part of its latest economic stimulus efforts, the New York Fed said on its website on Thursday.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.