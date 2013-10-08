BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Oct 8 U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, the third-ranking Senate Democrat, on Tuesday predicted that Janet Yellen will win "by a wide margin" Senate confirmation to be the next head of the Federal Reserve Board.
On Wednesday, President Barack Obama is expected to formally announce his choice of Yellen to head the central bank, replacing Ben Bernanke.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July