By Chuck Mikolajczak and Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Sept 17 U.S. stocks have done very well during the
long era of low interest rates, but as the U.S. Federal Reserve readies its
first interest rate hike in nearly a decade, it is clear that some sectors have
done better than others.
Consumer discretionaries, with a 383-percent return since the market bottom
on March 9, 2009, were the place to be - benefiting both from low rates but
also, in recent weeks, from expectations that a strengthening economy will keep
companies in that sector doing well. From its March 2009 bottom, the S&P 500 has
risen 195 percent.
Tops among the 10 major S&P sectors, the S&P consumer discretionary sector
has been powered by heavyweights such as Netflix Inc, which
has risen an astounding 1,785 percent from the low, Chipotle Mexican Grill
, up nearly 1,400 percent and Amazon.com, up about 780 percent.
Other obvious yield plays - such as utilities and real estate investment
trusts - did well earlier but have begun to sell off in recent weeks as
investors awaited the start of a rising rate era and the first Fed move.
Big dividend payers, such as utilities and real estate investment
trusts (REITs), benefited as investors reached for yield in the low-rate
environment of 2014. Utilities rose 24.3 percent in 2014, while the Vanguard
REIT ETF, a broad representative of the sector, jumped 25.5 percent,
both handily outperforming the 11.4 percent gain in the broad S&P index last
year.
That performance reversed this year, as investors' expectations for the
first rate hike in nearly a decade have risen. For 2015, utilities are down 11.3
percent while the REIT ETF is down 6.7 percent, lagging the 3.1 percent decline
in the S&P 500.
Throughout the low-rate environment, companies that plowed money back into
their own shares rewarded investors. The S&P buyback index has
rocketed 325 percent from the low in 2009.
But in an illustration of the uncertainty surrounding the rate hike, the
financials, expected to benefit from higher rates, have shown a
lackluster performance of late. Since Aug 19, the day before the S&P broke down
from a 6-month trading range, the sector has declined 6.2 percent versus the 4.1
percent fall in the S&P 500.
The following table shows the performance of the 10 S&P 500 industry
sectors, the KBW Capital Markets index and Vanguard's REIT ETF. The source is
Thomson Reuters Eikon data.
Sector / Index Pct chg from Pct chg Pct Pct chg 2014
March 9, from May chg from Aug pct chg
2009 21, 2015 YTD 19, 2015
S&P 500 Utilities 87.18 -5.62 -11.29 -8.11 24.29
S&P 500 Discretionaries 383.00 -0.57 6.02 -3.05 8.05
S&P 500 Energy 52.78 -18.94 -19.02 -3.01 -9.99
S&P 500 Health 225.86 -4.83 4.21 -5.59 23.30
S&P 500 Financials 277.13 -5.48 -5.22 -6.21 13.10
S&P 500 Consumer staples 145.36 -3.31 -1.87 -3.26 12.87
S&P 500 Materials 148.39 -15.67 -11.46 -4.34 4.68
S&P 500 Industrials 240.15 -7.99 -7.12 -2.77 7.52
S&P 500 Tech 243.33 -5.71 -0.95 -2.44 18.19
S&P 500 Telecoms 65.89 -8.13 -4.20 -3.77 -1.91
S&P 500 Dividend 225.99 -6.07 -4.47 -4.82 13.05
Aristocrats
S&P 500 Buyback index 325.16 -7.82 -4.87 -3.76 14.90
KBW Nasdaq Capital 186.13 -8.28 -4.59 -5.53 11.29
Markets
Vanguard REITs ETF 249.54 -5.71 -6.70 -5.83 25.46
S&P 500 194.93 -6.36 -3.09 -4.05 11.39
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak & Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)