Aug 15 Slackness in the labor market is keeping
U.S. wages from rising, according to research published by the
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank on Friday.
Average real wages would have risen 0.5 percentage point to
1 percentage point higher in June 2014 if labor market
conditions were as strong now as they were in the pre-crisis
era, the research showed. Average hourly wages are rising at a
rate of just 2 percent, barely faster than inflation, government
figures show.
With unemployment, now at 6.2 percent, closing in on ranges
that the Fed views as healthy, pressure is rising inside and
outside the Fed to raise interest rates soon to prevent
inflation from getting out of hand.
So far, Fed Chair Janet Yellen has resisted that pressure,
drawing in part on her view that low wage growth suggests the
labor market is weaker than headline unemployment suggests.
The research published today gives heft to that view.
Slow wage growth is linked closely to the large number of
part-time workers who would prefer to have full-time work, wrote
Chicago Fed economists Daniel Aaronson and Andrew Jordan in the
latest Chicago Fed Letter.
So too is the relatively high fraction of unemployed who
have been looking for work for more than a month but less than
six months, they said; the larger that group, they said, the
more likely wages are to decline.
The dampening effects on wages are particularly strong for
lower-wage workers, they said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by)