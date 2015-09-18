FOREX-Euro gives up gains as Macron seals French election victory
* Euro pulls away from 6-month high vs dollar, 1-year high vs yen
MADRID, Sept 18 Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria Linde said on Friday that the decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep key interest rates unchanged on Thursday was motivated by a slight weakening in the global economy.
"It seems to me what has motivated them to wait is clearly that the global economy has weakened a little ... the latest data is somewhat worse than expected," Linde said on the sidelines of a conference in Madrid.
The U.S. Fed kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday in a bow to worries about the global economy, financial market volatility and sluggish inflation at home, but left open the possibility of a modest policy tightening later this year. (Reporting by Sarah White; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Cobos)
