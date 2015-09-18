MADRID Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria Linde said on Friday that the decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep key interest rates unchanged on Thursday was motivated by a slight weakening in the global economy.

"It seems to me what has motivated them to wait is clearly that the global economy has weakened a little ... the latest data is somewhat worse than expected," Linde said on the sidelines of a conference in Madrid.

The U.S. Fed kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday in a bow to worries about the global economy, financial market volatility and sluggish inflation at home, but left open the possibility of a modest policy tightening later this year. [ID:nL1N11N244]

