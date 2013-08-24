JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. Aug 24 Central banks should
coordinate to avoid unwanted side effects as they exit from
ultra-easy monetary policies that have left the world awash in
cheap money, top policymakers were told on Saturday.
Opening the second day of an annual monetary symposium in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, after a week in which several top
emerging markets suffered steep losses, a former Bank of France
deputy governor painted a grave picture of the problem.
"The main challenge will be to manage the consequences of
monetary policies, and their evolutions, on cross-border
liquidity movements," Jean-Pierre Landau concluded in a paper he
presented to an audience that included top central bankers from
advanced as well as emerging market economies.
"Amplifications, feedback loops and sensitivity to risk
perceptions will complicate the task of exit and necessitate
very close and constant dialogue and cooperation between central
banks," said Landau, now a professor at Princeton.
But he lamented that the necessary coordination on monetary
policy was unlikely, and warned of the potential for the
"fragmentation" of global capital markets.
Stocks and currencies plunged in India, Indonesia, Brazil
and Turkey this week as investors fretted over a looming
reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's monthly bond purchases.
Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci was attending the
conference, although his Brazilian counterpart, Alexandre
Tombini, canceled to stay home and deal with the crisis.
The Fed's bond buying, or so-called quantitative easing, has
been at the heart of its aggressive efforts to revive U.S.
economic growth after it cut interest rates to nearly zero in
2008. Interest rates in Europe and Japan are also ultra-low.
However, the purchases have spurred massive capital inflows
into faster growing emerging economies, which are now suffering
as investors anticipate an end to the easy money.
COORDINATION
Landau acknowledged that central bankers dislike the idea of
coordinating monetary policy because their job is to focus on
domestic goals. But they worked well together during the
2007-2009 financial crisis, when the Fed, European Central Bank,
Bank of Japan and other central banks coordinated rate cuts and
currency swap lines.
As cross-border liquidity pressures build, they will find it
productive to do so again, although cooperation is more likely
through regulatory and financial structures aimed at preventing
excessive leverage or harmful asset bubbles, he said.
In an ideal world, the cooperation would extend to monetary
policy because policies in major economies such as the United
States can have an international impact that amplifies their
magnitude with domestic implications, Landau argued.
"The system itself is producing more accommodative monetary
conditions than warranted by the situation," he said. "In a
reverse environment, when monetary policies need tightening, the
effects could be symmetrical and complicate the exit from
non-conventional measures."
In addition, much could be gained through an international
"lender of last resort," which would remove the motive for some
nations to maintain massive foreign exchange reserves, he added.
"All countries have a common interest in finding ways to
disconnect reserve accumulation from exchange-rate management,"
Landau said. "The need for national reserves could be reduced if
credible mechanisms exist to provide for the supply of official
liquidity on a multilateral basis."
That said, he freely admitted that this goal will be very
hard to reach. Such an international agreement ultimately puts
taxpayers in one country on the hook to bale out debtors in
another, which would very hard to sell politically.
"It is hard to imagine that any government could bring the
necessary fiscal backing to issuance of potentially unlimited
liabilities to non-residents in times of crisis," Landau said.
As a result, the outlook for global capital markets is not
encouraging, Landau said, warning of a "segmentation" between
nations with surplus capital and others that will suffer from a
dearth of investment due to a lack of access to capital.
"The most likely scenario is that of progressive
fragmentation of the international financial system," he added.