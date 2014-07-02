WASHINGTON, July 2 The Federal Reserve will seek
to communicate clearly about the U.S. central bank's monetary
policy but some impact on global markets and other countries is
"unavoidable" in the interconnected financial system, Fed Chair
Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.
"We will try to conduct our monetary policy, and to
communicate about it ... in a manner that is understandable to
financial markets to avoid the kinds of surprises that could
cause jumps in interest rates, that could cause such capital
flows," Yellen said at an event sponsored by the International
Monetary Fund.
"To some extent, I think such spillovers are really
unavoidable in a situation of global capital markets," she
added.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by James Dalgleish)