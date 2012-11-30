BOSTON Nov 30 The Federal Reserve should
continue buying long-term bonds to support economic growth until
the outlook for U.S. employment gets considerably better, Fed
Board Governor Jeremy Stein said on Friday.
Stein, a Harvard finance professor who joined the Fed in
May, defended the effectiveness of the unconventional monetary
policies the U.S. central bank has undertaken since the
financial crisis and deep recession.
Indeed, he argued they have not only brought down rates on
long-term government bonds, but also have made it cheaper for
corporations to borrow in capital markets.
"While this is not entirely uncontroversial, my own reading
of the evidence is that there has also been substantial
pass-through to corporate bond rates," Stein said in remarks
prepared for delivery at a conference in Boston.
He estimated that an additional $500 billion on Treasury
purchases would lower long-term bond rates both in the
government and corporate markets by around 0.15-0.20 percentage
point.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Writing by Pedro Nicolaci da
Costa; Editing by Leslie Adler)