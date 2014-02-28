Manufacturers in Egypt turn to local sourcing as prices soar
CAIRO, April 27 In green fields near Egypt's Mediterranean coast, PepsiCo is harvesting its first crop of potatoes produced from local seeds to make a leading brand of chips.
WASHINGTON - The behavior of asset managers such as big bond funds could pose financial stability risks and the rise of these funds needs careful watching, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday.
Federal Reserve Governor Jeremy Stein said a paper presented to the University of Chicago Booth School of Business Monetary Policy Forum in New York was right to note that policymakers should not only focus on measures of leverage by banks and shadow banks when assessing risks to financial stability.
"The rapid growth of fixed-income funds -- as well as other, similar vehicles -- bears careful watching. As they point out, it would be a mistake to be complacent about this phenomenon simply because such funds are unlevered," Stein said.
The paper warned that more policy stimulus today can spark bigger disruptions in the future, underlining concerns that regulatory tools may not be enough to stamp out financial market risks.
Stein said deciding whether to tackle risks in financial markets with regulation or through monetary policy had to be decided case-by-case, based on detailed analysis of the market upset in question.
"While I think it is important to remain heterodox and to be open to taking either approach, I would not want to rule out the possibility that some of the risks identified by the authors could be mitigated, at least in part, via a regulatory approach," he said in prepared remarks.
NEW YORK, April 27 The euro dipped against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said policymakers did not discuss removing the bank's easing bias on monetary policy, while the dollar jumped against the Swedish crown after the Riksbank extended its bond-buying.