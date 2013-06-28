* Long view, not latest data, should be deciding factor

* Sees labor market progress since QE3 was launched in 2012

* Reduction of asset purchases centerstage for markets

By Jonathan Spicer

NEW YORK, June 28 The Federal Reserve's eventual decision to scale back its asset purchases must be based on the overall economic progress since it launched the stimulus and not be "excessively sensitive" to the most recent economic data, a top Fed official said on Friday.

Highlighting the upcoming September policy meeting as a possible time when the U.S. central bank will need to consider reducing the quantitative easing program, Fed Governor Jeremy Stein ticked off several examples of improvement in the labor market since it was launched in September of last year.

A longer view is needed for the Fed's policy-setting committee to make a good judgment and to avoid undue market volatility, Stein said in a speech that may bolster the case for withdrawing some stimulus by summer's end.

"The best approach is for the committee to be clear that in making a decision in, say, September, it will give primary weight to the large stock of news that has accumulated since the inception of the program and will not be unduly influenced by whatever data releases arrive in the few weeks before the meeting - as salient as these releases may appear to be to market participants," he said.

"Even if a data release from early September does not exert a strong influence on the decision to make an adjustment at the September meeting, that release will remain relevant for future decisions," he added.

"If the news is bad, and it is confirmed by further bad news in October and November, this would suggest that the 7 percent unemployment goal is likely to be further away, and the remainder of the program would be extended accordingly."

The Fed's next policy meeting is July 30-31, followed by one on Sept. 17-18. Nearly half of the economists polled by Reuters this month expect the Fed to start reducing its asset purchases in September.

Thomas Simons, an economist at Jefferies, said Stein's reference to the September policy meeting "suggests that he is eying September for making a decision about changing the pace of purchases."

LABOR MARKET LOOKING BETTER

Frustrated with the slow U.S. recovery from recession, the Fed has kept interest rates near zero since late 2008 and is currently buying $85 billion in Treasury and mortgage bonds each month in its third round of quantitative easing, or QE3.

The efforts are meant to boost spending, investment, hiring and overall growth, which in the first quarter of this year was a below-average 1.8 percent annual rate.

But Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke set off a sharp selloff in markets globally last week when, after the latest central bank meeting, he said the Fed expects to reduce the program later this year and to halt it altogether by mid-2014, as long as the economy progresses as expected.

Referencing Bernanke's comments, Stein said the Fed can be more specific about its plans for QE3 as it approaches its policy goals, which includes a "substantial" improvement in the labor market.

The fresh timeline illustrates a "greater willingness to spell out what the committee is looking for, as opposed to a 'we'll know it when we see it' approach," he said.

Turning to the labor market, where unemployment remains high at 7.6 percent, the former professor noted the rate was 8.1 percent when QE3 was launched. Monthly job growth has jumped dramatically since then, he said, adding Fed forecasts have also grown more optimistic.

Still, Stein stressed that the timeline Bernanke articulated for QE3 is highly conditional on the economy. He added it did not mark a change in policy and was meant only to clarify things for investors.

Bernanke's comments prompted a spike in U.S. mortgage rates and in longer-term bond yields as investors considered how less Fed support would hurt the economy.

Despite some market stabilization in the last few days, U.S. Treasuries are now on track for their worst quarter in two-and-a-half years.

Stein turned some heads back in February when he warned the massive asset purchases were showing signs of inflating price bubbles in junk bonds and other markets.

But on Friday he said while financial stability should play a roll in monetary policy decisions, the benefits of QE3 have surpassed the costs of the program, including such stability risks.