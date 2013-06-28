* Long view, not latest data, should be deciding factor
* Sees labor market progress since QE3 was launched in 2012
* Reduction of asset purchases centerstage for markets
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, June 28 The Federal Reserve's eventual
decision to scale back its asset purchases must be based on the
overall economic progress since it launched the stimulus and not
be "excessively sensitive" to the most recent economic data, a
top Fed official said on Friday.
Highlighting the upcoming September policy meeting as a
possible time when the U.S. central bank will need to consider
reducing the quantitative easing program, Fed Governor Jeremy
Stein ticked off several examples of improvement in the labor
market since it was launched in September of last year.
A longer view is needed for the Fed's policy-setting
committee to make a good judgment and to avoid undue market
volatility, Stein said in a speech that may bolster the case for
withdrawing some stimulus by summer's end.
"The best approach is for the committee to be clear that in
making a decision in, say, September, it will give primary
weight to the large stock of news that has accumulated since the
inception of the program and will not be unduly influenced by
whatever data releases arrive in the few weeks before the
meeting - as salient as these releases may appear to be to
market participants," he said.
"Even if a data release from early September does not exert
a strong influence on the decision to make an adjustment at the
September meeting, that release will remain relevant for future
decisions," he added.
"If the news is bad, and it is confirmed by further bad news
in October and November, this would suggest that the 7 percent
unemployment goal is likely to be further away, and the
remainder of the program would be extended accordingly."
The Fed's next policy meeting is July 30-31, followed by one
on Sept. 17-18. Nearly half of the economists polled by Reuters
this month expect the Fed to start reducing its asset purchases
in September.
Thomas Simons, an economist at Jefferies, said Stein's
reference to the September policy meeting "suggests that he is
eying September for making a decision about changing the pace of
purchases."
LABOR MARKET LOOKING BETTER
Frustrated with the slow U.S. recovery from recession, the
Fed has kept interest rates near zero since late 2008 and is
currently buying $85 billion in Treasury and mortgage bonds each
month in its third round of quantitative easing, or QE3.
The efforts are meant to boost spending, investment, hiring
and overall growth, which in the first quarter of this year was
a below-average 1.8 percent annual rate.
But Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke set off a sharp selloff in
markets globally last week when, after the latest central bank
meeting, he said the Fed expects to reduce the program later
this year and to halt it altogether by mid-2014, as long as the
economy progresses as expected.
Referencing Bernanke's comments, Stein said the Fed can be
more specific about its plans for QE3 as it approaches its
policy goals, which includes a "substantial" improvement in the
labor market.
The fresh timeline illustrates a "greater willingness to
spell out what the committee is looking for, as opposed to a
'we'll know it when we see it' approach," he said.
Turning to the labor market, where unemployment remains high
at 7.6 percent, the former professor noted the rate was 8.1
percent when QE3 was launched. Monthly job growth has jumped
dramatically since then, he said, adding Fed forecasts have also
grown more optimistic.
Still, Stein stressed that the timeline Bernanke articulated
for QE3 is highly conditional on the economy. He added it did
not mark a change in policy and was meant only to clarify things
for investors.
Bernanke's comments prompted a spike in U.S. mortgage rates
and in longer-term bond yields as investors considered how less
Fed support would hurt the economy.
Despite some market stabilization in the last few days, U.S.
Treasuries are now on track for their worst quarter in
two-and-a-half years.
Stein turned some heads back in February when he warned the
massive asset purchases were showing signs of inflating price
bubbles in junk bonds and other markets.
But on Friday he said while financial stability should play
a roll in monetary policy decisions, the benefits of QE3 have
surpassed the costs of the program, including such stability
risks.