NEW YORK, June 28 As it considers scaling back
asset purchases, the Federal Reserve must consider the overall
economic improvements since it launched the stimulus and not
give undue weight to the most recent economic data, a top Fed
official said on Friday.
Highlighting the upcoming September policy meeting as a
possible time when the U.S. central bank will need to consider
reducing the quantitative easing program, Fed Governor Jeremy
Stein ticked off several examples of improvement in the labor
market since it was launched in September of last year.
A longer view is needed for the Fed's policy-setting
committee to make a good judgment and to avoid undue market
volatility, Stein said according to prepared remarks to the
Council of Foreign Relations.
"The best approach is for the committee to be clear that in
making a decision in, say, September, it will give primary
weight to the large stock of news that has accumulated since the
inception of the program and will not be unduly influenced by
whatever data releases arrive in the few weeks before the
meeting - as salient as these releases may appear to be to
market participants," he said.
"Even if a data release from early September does not exert
a strong influence on the decision to make an adjustment at the
September meeting, that release will remain relevant for future
decisions," he added.
"If the news is bad, and it is confirmed by further bad news
in October and November, this would suggest that the 7 percent
unemployment goal is likely to be further away, and the
remainder of the program would be extended accordingly."