NEW YORK, June 28 As it considers scaling back asset purchases, the Federal Reserve must consider the overall economic improvements since it launched the stimulus and not give undue weight to the most recent economic data, a top Fed official said on Friday.

Highlighting the upcoming September policy meeting as a possible time when the U.S. central bank will need to consider reducing the quantitative easing program, Fed Governor Jeremy Stein ticked off several examples of improvement in the labor market since it was launched in September of last year.

A longer view is needed for the Fed's policy-setting committee to make a good judgment and to avoid undue market volatility, Stein said according to prepared remarks to the Council of Foreign Relations.

"The best approach is for the committee to be clear that in making a decision in, say, September, it will give primary weight to the large stock of news that has accumulated since the inception of the program and will not be unduly influenced by whatever data releases arrive in the few weeks before the meeting - as salient as these releases may appear to be to market participants," he said.

"Even if a data release from early September does not exert a strong influence on the decision to make an adjustment at the September meeting, that release will remain relevant for future decisions," he added.

"If the news is bad, and it is confirmed by further bad news in October and November, this would suggest that the 7 percent unemployment goal is likely to be further away, and the remainder of the program would be extended accordingly."