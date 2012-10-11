PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 5
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Oct 11 The Federal Reserve wants the economy to grow more robustly but is not actively seeking higher inflation rates, Fed Board Governor Jeremy Stein said on Thursday.
"I disagree with the premise that what we're doing is seeking to gin up inflation," he said in response to questions at the Brookings Institution.
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIJING, June 5 After two years of aggressive deal-making - from buying stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to taking over electronics distributor Ingram Micro - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group intends to slow the pace, or at least the size, of its acquisitions overseas.