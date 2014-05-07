BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase & Co reports 7.7 pct passive stake in GoDaddy
* JPMorgan Chase & Co reports 7.7 percent passive stake in GoDaddy Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kkxjQP) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 6 A Federal Reserve governor said on Tuesday that weaker U.S. productivity and potential growth could point to a lower average federal funds rate over the medium-term horizon.
The federal funds rate is the U.S. central bank's primary tool for conducting monetary policy. In the past it has averaged about 4 percent in nominal terms, or 2 percent in real terms.
Fed Governor Jeremy Stein said that, given longer-run factors like productivity, potential economic growth and savings rates, "I think you can make an argument that over some medium run those things ... point toward a qualitatively lower value than the historical average."
Speaking at a bond traders dinner, he added it was unclear how long that might persist. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Oil dips, signs of U.S. output rise offset OPEC-led cuts (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
* ON JAN 20, 2017 ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING